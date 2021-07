Summer Toy Giveaway Saturday In Walnut Hill; Parents Must Register Now

A summer toy giveaway will be held Saturday in Walnut Hill, but parents must register now.

The Toys for Tots event will be held Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97 for children ages 2-17. Children must be present and accompanied by a parent.

Parents must register in advance by calling Chandra Fountain at (850) 501-8217.