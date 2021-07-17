Still Time To Register For Tate Youth Football Camp

There is still time register in advance and save money on the 2021 Tate Youth Football Camp, which will be held July 19-20 from 5-8 p.m.

The camp will be directed by the Tate coaching staff, assisted by Tate football players. This is an opportunity to work on fundamentals, practice agility, run through drills and learn about being part of a team.

The cost is $50 in advance, or $60 on the day of the camp. Attendees will receive a t-shirt. No football equipment will be needed. Cleats are recommended but not required.

To register, click or tap here. For more information, click the graphic on this page to enlarge.