Photos: Blue Angels Friday Dress Rehearsal

July 10, 2021

The Blue Angels held a dress rehearsal Friday before Saturday’s official Pensacola Beach Air Show.

The show begins about 11 a.m., and the Blue Angels fly in their new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets  at 2 p.m.

Officials said Fat Albert did not fly Friday due to a reported minor mechanical problem, but the C-130J Super Hercules is expected to take to the skies on Saturday.

For a photo gallery, click here.

For a behind the scenes look with the pilots of the new jets and new Fat Albert, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 