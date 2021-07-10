Photos: Blue Angels Friday Dress Rehearsal
July 10, 2021
The Blue Angels held a dress rehearsal Friday before Saturday’s official Pensacola Beach Air Show.
The show begins about 11 a.m., and the Blue Angels fly in their new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets at 2 p.m.
Officials said Fat Albert did not fly Friday due to a reported minor mechanical problem, but the C-130J Super Hercules is expected to take to the skies on Saturday.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.
