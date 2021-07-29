Pensacola State College Reinstates Mask Mandate For All Students, Faculty And Visitors

Pensacola State College will reinstate a mandatory indoor mask policy on Monday August 2 due to rising COVID-19 infections.

The policy applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty, employees and visitors.

PSC President Ed Meadows made the announcement soon after the CDC issued guidelines recommending that fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in areas of substantial or high transmission rates. The CDC was already recommending that those who are unvaccinated should wear a mask indoors.

Last week, 14 people at Pensacola State College — 11 students and three employees — tested positive for COVID, the highest weekly total since the first week of February, according to the college.

“I urge all of those who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated in order to protect yourself and those around you from being infected or required to be quarantined,” Meadows said.