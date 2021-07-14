Pedestrian Struck And Killed While Walking In Middle Of Highway 90

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle driven by a 32-year old Pace man was traveling west on Highway 90 toward Scenic Highway at 3:25 a.m. as the pedestrian was walking the same direction in the middle of the road.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian, who later died at Sacred Heart Hospital.

No other information was released by the FHP.