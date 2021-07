Pedestrian Struck And Killed Early Saturday Morning On Highway 29

A man was struck and killed early Saturday morning on Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 47-year old Texas man attempted to cross Highway 29 north of Kenmore Road, near the Key West Inn, when he was struck by a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 51-year old Pensacola man about 12:25 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS.