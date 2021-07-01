Parole Denied For Man Convicted Of 1988 Murder Of Teen In Escambia, Alabama

July 1, 2021

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday rejected a parole for Edward Russell Dubose, who was convicted of the 1988 murder of Stephanie King.

Dubose is serving a life sentence for the murdering the 16-year who at the time was a senior at T.R. Miller High School.

On Saturday, October 22, 1988, King went to the Alco Baptist Church in Brewton, where, in addition to being a member and the organist, she worked part-time as custodian to save money for collage. She was abducted from the church, raped, sodomized and strangled using a cord from her sweatpants.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 