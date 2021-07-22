Pine Forest Road Family Dollar Robbed At Gunpoint Thursday Morning
July 22, 2021
An Escambia County Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
The robbery occurred about 9 a.m. at the Family Dollar on the corner of Pine Forest Road and North Blue Angel Parkway.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments