Pine Forest Road Family Dollar Robbed At Gunpoint Thursday Morning

An Escambia County Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred about 9 a.m. at the Family Dollar on the corner of Pine Forest Road and North Blue Angel Parkway.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.