Molino Man Sentenced To State Prison For Molesting Young Girl

A now 79-year old Molino man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for sexually molesting a young girl over the course of several years.

Daniel Durwood Edmonson was charged in July 2019 with sexual battery on a victim under 12-years old and lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under age 12.

Edmonson was also sentenced to 20 years of sexual offender probation upon release, and he was designated as a sexual predator.

At age 15, the girl disclosed the abuse by Edmonson to investigators. She said Edmonson had molested her for years at his residence, when she was between the ages of 5 and 12. Edmonson and the girl were related, according to court documents.