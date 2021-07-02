Man Accused Of Firing Shotgun Outside Century Bar

A Century man was arrested this week on outstanding warrants for allegedly firing a shotgun outside a Century bar and fleeing from deputies last New Year’s Eve.

Antonio Marcello Lett, 35, was charged with discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

At about 2 a.m. on December 31, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard after receiving a report that a man armed with a shotgun had fired twice into the air and was threatening to shoot people. When deputies arrived, Lett immediately took off running from the north side of the bar, according to an arrest report. Lett ran south on Ivey Lane behind the bar and then west toward NAPA Auto Parts on Century Boulevard. He was eventually detailed behind a trailer in the 100 block of East Cottage Street.

Two spent shotgun shells were found on the north side of the bar, and a shotgun was located next to NAPA Auto Parts, the report states.

A witness told deputes that he heard five or six gunshots behind the bar. He stated that he heard it was “Bana” Lett that had a gun, but he did not actually see him.

Surveillance video from the bar showed Lett appearing to be arguing with individuals in the parking lot before firing the shotgun into the air twice, the ECSO report states.

Lett was also charged for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor offense of driving with a suspended or canceled license. He remained jailed Friday without bond.