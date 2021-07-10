M-Braves Rally, Walk-Off Wahoos in Ninth

In a 4-4 tie, Wendell Rijo dropped a game-winning single into shallow right to give the M-Braves a 5-4 win over the Wahoos on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

The Wahoos led for most of Friday’s game largely due to Will Stewart’s second consecutive quality start. The left-hander pitched six innings and allowed three runs (one earned) without walking

a batter. The only run he allowed in the first five innings was a solo homer to Jefrey Ramos in the bottom of the fourth.

With the game tied at 1-1, Pensacola scored three times in the sixth to take the lead. After Victor Victor Mesa reached on a fielding error, Peyton Burdick walked before JJ Bleday lined a run-scoring

double into right center. The inning continued as Nick Fortes reached on comeback to the pitcher that Fortes beat out due to Troy Bacon slowly lobbing the ball to first. After a sac fly and a walk, Tristan Pompey—who homered earlier in the game—beat the shift

with an infield single, which scored Bleday.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, the three-run lead was short lived. Mississippi scored twice in the bottom of the inning, all with two outs. Stewart had the chance to end the inning when he induced

a comebacker from Ramos, but the southpaw’s throw to first sailed into right field. The inning continued and the M-Braves ultimately scored twice to make it a 4-3 game.

Josh Roberson took over in the seventh, and with two outs and a runner at first, Shea Langeliers drove in the tying run with a base hit to right.

Pensacola was unable to score in the eighth or ninth, and in the bottom of the ninth, Justin Dean walked, stole second, and eventually reached third on a groundout to short. That setup Rijo for

the game-winning single to give Mississippi their fourth straight win over the Wahoos.

Pensacola will try to avoid losing their fifth consecutive game to the M-Braves Saturday night.