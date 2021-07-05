Local July 5 Holiday Closures, Trash Pick Up Information

With Monday, July 5 being a federal holiday, the following will be closed and sanitation pick ups will be as listed below.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

Exceptions:

ECAT buses and trolleys will run on a modified Independence Day schedule. ECAT will only operate Route 59X and Route 64 Beach Jumper. The Pensacola Beach Trolleys will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. Regular service will resume Tuesday, July 6.

Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, July 5.

EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.

Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Century Town Hall will be closed. For utility emergencies, call (850) 256-3208.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

City of Pensacola administrative offices

City Hall

City of Pensacola community resource centers

Exceptions:

Osceola Golf Course

Roger Scott Tennis Center

CITY OF PENSACOLA SANITATION

Customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Monday, July 5, which applies to garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup. This applies only to City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.

Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, July 6.

Customers who normally receive service on Tuesdays will receive service on Wednesday, July 7.

Customers who normally receive service on Wednesdays will receive service on Thursday, July 8.

Customers who normally receive service on Thursdays will receive service on Friday, July 9.