Local July 5 Holiday Closures, Trash Pick Up Information

July 5, 2021

With Monday, July 5 being a federal holiday, the following will be closed and sanitation pick ups will be as listed below.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Supervisor of Elections Office
  • ECAT administrative offices

Exceptions:

  • ECAT buses and trolleys will run on a modified Independence Day schedule. ECAT will only operate Route 59X and Route 64 Beach Jumper. The Pensacola Beach Trolleys will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. Regular service will resume Tuesday, July 6.
  • Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, July 5.

EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)

  • ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.
  • Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.

TOWN OF CENTURY

  • Century Town Hall will be closed. For utility emergencies, call (850) 256-3208.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

  • City of Pensacola administrative offices
  • City Hall
  • City of Pensacola community resource centers

Exceptions:

  • Osceola Golf Course
  • Roger Scott Tennis Center

CITY OF PENSACOLA SANITATION

  • Customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Monday, July 5, which applies to garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup. This applies only to City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.

Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, July 6.
Customers who normally receive service on Tuesdays will receive service on Wednesday, July 7.
Customers who normally receive service on Wednesdays will receive service on Thursday, July 8.
Customers who normally receive service on Thursdays will receive service on Friday, July 9.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 