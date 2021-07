Lane Closures Tonight For Bridge Work On West Highway 4 At Canoe Creek

Drivers can expect lane closures tonight on one or both bridges on West Highway 4 at Canoe Creek, between Bratt and Byrneville, west of Century. The Florida Department of Transportation did not provide a timeframe for the closures. Drivers should use caution when approaching the area. These photos were taken about 8:40 p.m. Monday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.