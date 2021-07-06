Lane Closures Through Thursday On Highway 29 Cantonment To Molino For Striping, Signal Work

The Florida Department of Transportation said drivers can expect possible delays Tuesday through Thursday on Highway 29 between Molino and Cantonment.

FDOT said motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures on Highway 29 front just south of Muscogee Road in Cantonment to Highway 97 in Molino. Contractors will be performing striping operations and signal work needed complete the project.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Looking north on Highway 29 just south of the Highway 97 intersection in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.