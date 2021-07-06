Lane Closures Through Thursday On Highway 29 Cantonment To Molino For Striping, Signal Work

July 6, 2021

The Florida Department of Transportation said drivers can expect possible delays Tuesday through Thursday on Highway 29 between Molino and Cantonment.

FDOT said motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures on Highway 29 front just south of Muscogee Road in Cantonment to Highway 97 in Molino. Contractors will be performing striping operations and signal work needed complete the project.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Looking north on Highway 29 just south of the Highway 97 intersection in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 