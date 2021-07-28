Jay Woman Wanted For Sex Offender Violation

July 28, 2021

A Jay woman is wanted by authorities on sex offender violation charges, according to Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers.

Shaylene Nicole Matthews, 36, is wanted for failure to appear on a sex offender violation for failure to notify law enforcement of a sex offense.

Matthews is described as a white female, 5-feet tall, 155 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

At the time of a February 2021 arrest in Santa Rosa County, Matthews resided on Cherry Street in Jay.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthews is asked to call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP. Tips can be submitted anonymously and could earn a reward of up to $3,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 