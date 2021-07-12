Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady Over The Past Week

July 12, 2021

Florida gas prices held steady during the past week, with drivers paying an average of $3.01 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.99. In North Escambia, a low of $2.83 could be found at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the lowest price Sunday night was $2.83 at the two warehouse clubs and a station on Nine Mile Road.

“Crude oil prices fluctuated last week, but ultimately evened out. So it’s likely these elevated gas prices will hang around for the near future,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group.

