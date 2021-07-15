Firefighters Battle Blaze At ECUA Recycling Center In Beulah

Fire damaged the Emerald Coast Utility Authority’s recycling facility was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, but the extent of the damage remains to be seen.

The fire was reported about 5:10 at the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) located at the Perdido Landfill in Beulah.

“The fire appears to have been located in the chute of the metal sorting area. Initial indications point to the possibility of a propane tank or battery, mixed in with the metal recyclables, as the potential source of the fire. An investigation as to the cause of the fire is ongoing,” ECUA spokesperson Nathalie Bowers told NorthEscambia.com. At the time, ECUA staff and fire officials were waiting for the smoke to clear to fully evaluate the damage to the MRF.

The visible fire was knocked down after 30 minutes, and there no injuries reported, according to Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale.

“There is currently no impact to recycling collections for tomorrow and they remain on the normal schedule. Updates will be released as information becomes available,” Bowers said.

The Bellview, Ensley, Beulah, Ferry Pass and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, NAS Pensacola Fire, and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.