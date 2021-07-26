Family Story Time Returns This Week To West Florida Libraries

July 26, 2021

Family story time has returned to the branches of the West Florida Public Libraries.

With exciting stories, songs and movement, the program is suggested for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers, but it is open to everyone.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Century Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28
  • Molino Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28
  • Tryon Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29
  • Pensacola Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28
  • Southwest Branch Library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27

