Escambia Search And Rescue Holding 60th Anniversary Open House Saturday

Escambia Search and Rescue will hold a 60 anniversary celebration and open house this Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. atĀ 9350 Nims LaneĀ (north of East Nine Mile Road, behind Dollar General and Vannoy’s Tires).

An awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.