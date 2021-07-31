Escambia Man Gets 25 Years For Child Pornography Possession, Child Molestation

July 31, 2021

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 25 year in state prison and lifetime sex offender probation for possessing child pornography.

John Henry Wright was also designated a sexual predator by Circuit Judge Jan Shackelford. Wright entered a plea to 15 counts of possession of certain images of child pornography and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under age 12.

On December 2, 2020, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline about child pornography being shared on social media from Wright’s home. At the time, he was under investigation by the ECSO for lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor child.

“The defendant’s sentence will serve to help protect the citizens of Escambia County and the entire state of Florida,” prosecutor Carrie Gilmer said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 