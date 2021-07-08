Escambia Health Department Resumes COVID-19 Testing Next Week

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is resuming specimen collection for COVID-19 offered to all persons with or without symptoms beginning on Monday, July 12.

The primary focus is virus testing from swab samples to help identify those who are COVID positive and that need contact tracing. This effort is part of the continuing public health surveillance and monitoring for COVID-19 that is occurring across the state.

COVID-19 testing will be available at the health department at 1295 West Fairfield Drive Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. The testing is open to anyone with or without symptoms, but an appointment is need. Call (850) 595-6554 to schedule.

For questions, call (850) 595-6500, option 6. Bring a valid form of identification. Cloth face coverings are required to enter the building