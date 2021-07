Escambia County’s Vaccination Rate Lagging Behind State Average

Escambia County’s coronavirus vaccination rate is lagging behind the state average, according to recently released data from the Florida Department of Health

Statewide, 58% of Floridians have received at least one dose.

In Escambia County 117,425 people, or 42% of the population over age 12, have received at least one dose. There were just 833 people vaccinated in Escambia County last week.