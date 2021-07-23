Escambia County’s Chief Budget Officer Submits Resignation

Escambia County Chief Budget Officer Amber McClure has submitted her resignation.

“I wanted to share with you that I have made the decision, after much consideration, to part ways with Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. I am passionate about making a difference and appreciate the time I’ve been fortunate enough to serve the citizens of Escambia County alongside each of you,” McClure wrote in an email.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you — you are an inspirational, pleasant group of leaders — your passion is apparent,” she continued in her email to commissioners.

McClure’s last day on the job will be Friday, August 20. She is currently in the midst of leading the commission through the steps of finalizing the county’s $568 million budget for the next fiscal year that begins on October 1.

She was responsible for key decision-making regarding budget development, administration, revenue forecasting, fiscal management, capital planning and policies affecting the overall fiscal health of the county.

McClure joined Escambia County in July 2020 with 17 years of experience in accounting and financial management, most recently as the CFO at Studer Entertainment and Retail. She began her career as a senior accountant for the City of Pensacola in 2004.