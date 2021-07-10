Escambia County Won’t Search For Administrator Anytime Soon, Allowing Interim Wes Moreno To Work For Awhile

Escambia County commissioners have decided to move forward for the time being with Wes Moreno in the interim county administrator position.

“I would, at least for some period of time, I’d rather just operate,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said in Thursday night meeting that had ran past 10:30 p.m. “We will at some point in time be having budget workshops, approving a budget, and we do have some spots to fill. Regardless of how long it is, I’d just let’s allow him to work. Let’s just work in the environment we have with the leadership we have until we want to take up the discussion again. I’d like to give it a little bit of time.”

Barry and Commissioner Jeff Bergosh described Moreno has have a professional, but calming nature that Escambia County needs.

“There’s a calming nature, and I think the county could benefit from that for at least some period of time,” Barry said.

“I don’t disagree. No rush. No rush for it right now,” Bergosh said.

The commission voted 4-0, with Commissioner Doug Underhill away from the meeting, to increase Moreno’s salary as interim administrator to $173,000 annually, the low end of the $173,000 to $190,000 range that was advertised during their last search. Janic Gilley, recently fired by the board, was paid $185,000.

I think it would be much more fair for the work, and the job, and the responsibilities that Mr. Moreno is now under, that we make his compensation more in line with what we would pay an administrator if we went and brought one in

It’s a healthy job

Commissioner Robert Bender had placed an item at the end of Thursday’s agenda to discussion who the commission would proceed in the search for a new administrator.

Commissioner Lumon May said that, when the time comes, a national search such be conducted by a national firm.

“I’m not going to support an internal search. We need a professional search,” May said. “We should have the very best person.

“When we go down that path, we have to do that,” Barry replied.