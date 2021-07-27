Escambia County New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Almost Double In A Week

The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Escambia County have both almost doubled in the past week.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said as of Monday afternoon there were 107 COVID-19 patients in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. A week before, were a combine 58 COVID-19 patients in the three major hospitals.

“Obviously the concern is we went for a long period of time where we were under 50, to now where we are at 107. To have that almost really go up 50 people since last weekend, obviously there are concerns,” Robinson said during a Monday news conference.

As of Friday, Baptist Health Care has treated a total of 65 patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 57 were unvaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health reported 757 new COVID-19 cases in Escambia County as of Friday, up from 390 new positives in the week prior. The positivity rate in Escambia County stands at 19.9%.

Robinson said a mask mandate had been discussed with the hospital, but for now that’s not seen as the best course of action right now.

“We all agreed the best action was to encourage mask for those unvaccinated but to really push for vaccinations. The vaccine is much more effective than the mask and we encourage all of those eligible to get it,” the mayor said.