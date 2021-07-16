Escambia County Is Celebrating Its 200th Anniversary. Here’s How You Can Join In Saturday.

Florida’s Territorial Bicentennial and Escambia County’s 200th anniversary will be celebrated Saturday at the Historic Village Museum Plaza near 330 South Jefferson Street in Pensacola.

At sunrise around 6:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Creek Tribe will offer a blessing. It will be a “Mvskoke Mekusvpkv” or Muscogee Prayer.

At 10 a.m., a formal program will take place in Museum Plaza, exactly 200 years after the exchange of Spanish and American flags. Remarks will be made by the following dignitaries in this order:

Collier Merrill, Chairman, UWF Historic Trust

Dr. Judy Bense, Committee Chair

Reverend Freddie Tellis, Allen Chapel Church

Chief Dan “Sky Horse” Helms, Santa Rosa Creek Indian Tribe

Dr. Martha Saunders, UWF President

U.S. Senator Rick Scott

Captain Timothy Kinsella, Commanding Officer, NASP

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee

Florida Senator Doug Broxson, District 1

Florida Representative Michelle Salzman, District 1

Florida Representative Alex Andrade, District 2

Escambia County Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender

City of Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson

After remarks, Caitlyn Moore from Sacred Heart Cathedral School will read her winning essay, “What it means to me to be an American.” Dr. Leo Day will sing “America! The Beautiful | God Bless America.” UWF Bands will play “The Star Spangled Banner,” and there will be a reenactment of the exchange of flags from the Spanish flag to the American flag concluding with a Navy flyover. Immediately after the event will be an unveiling of a historic marker by Robinson and Bender. A time capsule will be stored safely with UWF Historic Trust which will be reopened in 25 years.

Pensacola Village will be open to the public at no charge. Visitors can jon reenactors dressed in period attire throughout the Historic Pensacola Village on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 to learn about historic events such as the 1812 exchange of flags, the War of 1812 and First Seminole War. Battle reenactments will occur in Fountain Park at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Aux Arc will be open for tours at Seville Harbor Marina from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional programs and performances taking place throughout the Village can be found at West Florida Days Living History Weekend event. Group Folklorico, a traditional Mexican dance program, will perform at noon on Saturday at Museum Plaza. Ayoka African Drum and Dance will host a free interactive workshop on Friday, July 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and will perform on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the stage at Museum Plaza. At 1 p.m. on Saturday there will also be a scavenger hunt, and the winner will be announced at 2 p.m.

For more information click or tap here.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the event. Limited seating will be available.