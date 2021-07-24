Escambia County 2021 Youth Employment Participants Recognized

July 24, 2021

Escambia County’s Youth Employment Program participants were recognized Friday.

The Youth Employment Program gave approximately 100 youth the opportunity to get paid work experience in various county departments, including Animal Services, Building Services, Engineering/Traffic, Parks and Recreation, Public Safety and more.
“The goal of this program is to give hope and opportunity to young people,” said District 3 Commissioner Lumon May. “This program provides such a great opportunity for the young people in our community to get real world, hands-on job experience, so that in the future, these young people will be able to use their knowledge and expertise to give back to their community. We’ve had a great time this year, and I would like to thank all of our directors who made it possible for young people to come and work.”

Through the program, youth worked up to 30 hours a week, gaining valuable experience all summer while learning workforce etiquette such as professional dress, timeliness and respect. Youth Employment Program participants also received job readiness training and post-employment briefings, which provided them feedback about their job performance.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 