Eric Gilmore Named Permanent Escambia County Public Safety Director

July 29, 2021

Eric Gilmore of Bratt has been named permanent Escambia County Public Safety director, interim county Administrator Wes Moreno told NorthEscambia.com Thursday morning.

Moreno said he will bring the promotion to the Escambia County Commission next week.

Gilmore had served as interim public safety director since December, after having served as emergency management manager since January 2020.

Gilmore has worked for the Florida Department of Health since 2004, serving as a planner, public health preparedness director, and most recently regional emergency response advisor for a 10 county region. He is also the district chief of the McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

Eric Gilmore’s father, Elton Gilmore, retired in 2017 after seven years as the Emergency Management Operations Officer in the Escambia County Public Safety Department.

Pictured: Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore speaks during a public forum at the Molino Community Center on June 28, 2021. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 