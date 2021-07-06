Elsa Moving Toward Florida West Coast Landfall

Tropical Storm Elsa is continuing on a path toward a landfall on the western Gulf Coast of Florida, with high confidence that Elsa will east of our local area.

Elsa will move northward across the far eastern Gulf through Tuesday night then turn northeast

Heavy rain combined with already saturated soil condition will lead to the potential of flash flooding in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. There is also a high risk of rip currents is now in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening for the Alabama and western Florida panhandle beaches.

Complete details on Hurricane Elsa are in the updated graphics on this page.