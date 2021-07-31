DeSantis Issues Order Forbidding School Mask Mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order that forbids school districts in the state from mandating masks this year.

He said parents must decide for themselves if their own children should wear masks in the classes this school year.

“It has harmed students,” DeSantis said of mandates. “Shouldn’t this be something parents decide?”

The order went into effect immediately It authorized Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to “pursue all legal means available to ensure school districts adhere to Florida law, including but not limited to withholding state funds from noncompliant school board violating any rules or agency action” taken at the Governor’s direction.

DeSantis said many students were harmed without direct face-to-face interactions in classrooms.

“It’s something that a lot of parents have been frustrated about, that a lot of students have been frustrated about,” DeSantis said. “I’ve had a lot of kids come up to me saying we don’t want to wear the masks going forward.”

“The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day,” said DeSantis. “Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children.”

Read the complete executive order by clicking or tapping here.