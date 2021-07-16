Charter Review Committee Votes To Change Century’s Form Of Government

The Century Charter Review Committee decided Thursday that the town’s form of government needs to be changed, transferring most of the mayor’s powers to a city manager.

The committee is tasked with updating the charter — the document that legally establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The committee has meet periodically since October 2019, and Thursday evening was the first formal vote taken.

On a motion by Michelle Cunningham, the committee voted 5-0 that a charter rewrite would form a city manager — council form of government, making the elected mayor a weak position, perhaps mostly figurehead.

The city manager would control the day to day operations of the town, and the town council would continue to pass ordinances, resolutions and take care of other town business. The exact duties of the mayor will not become clear until the charter review committee moves forward with their work.

Chairperson Mary Hudson Bourgeois said it was time for the committee to make the crucial decision on a new form of government in order to move forward with the charter updates.

“We need to know where we are going, what direction, so we can start putting the pieces together,” she said. “This give us the opportunity to start working on the duties of each.”

At their next meeting, the charter review committee will look at the duties for the city manager, council and mayor.

The committee will then move forward with rewriting the charter. Once they are done, it will go before the town council before ultimately going on the ballot for a vote by Century residents.

Unless approved by voters, none of the committee’s actions will actually be implemented.

Pictured top: Century Charter Review Committee member Michelle Cunningham made a motion Thursday change Century’s form a government. Pictured below: Committee member Brenda Spencer listens to the discussion. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.