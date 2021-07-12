Century Woman Charged With Cocaine Trafficking

July 12, 2021

A Century woman was charged with caused with trafficking cocaine after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant last week.

The warrant was served in the 7500 block of Cobb Lane off Diamond Dairy Road where 391 grams of powdered and crack cocaine were found in a bedroom occupied by 28-year old Coral Diahn Bowman, according to the ECSO. Deputies also reported finding scales, baggies and firearm.

Bowman was charged with first degree felony trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $116,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 