Blue Wahoos Shine On Defense, But Fall Short Offensively In Loss To Chattanooga

Infielders Devin Hairston and Connor Justus wowed the Pensacola crowd on Sunday afternoon, each making a trio of stellar defensive plays in the early innings of Sunday’s game against Chattanooga, but Pensacola’s offense fell short again in a 3-1 loss to the Lookouts.

While the team turned in a collection of tremendous defensive plays behind a strong start from Jeff Lindgren (L, 3-6, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 K), the story remained Pensacola’s lack of offense. The Lookouts pitching staff, fronted by starter Graham Ashcraft (W, 4-1, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K), held Pensacola scoreless until the ninth inning.

Over the past two weeks, a period during which the Blue Wahoos have fallen from first to third place in the Double-A South, the Blue Wahoos have hit a league-low .197. Those struggles continued Sunday, as the Blue Wahoos were out-hit by Chattanooga for the third consecutive game and left nine runners on-base.

Pensacola’s lone run came in the ninth inning thanks to outfielder J.D. Orr, who doubled home Hairston, who had reached on a fielder’s choice. Orr joined Pensacola on Tuesday from A-Jupiter and continued to be a bright spot offensively for the Blue Wahoos, going 2-4 on Sunday and raising his batting average in his first week at the Double-A level to .350.

On the mound for Pensacola, Lindgren provided 5.0 strong innings, allowing a pair of runs on five hits. A bullpen combination of Andrew McInvale (1.0 IP, 2 K), Josh Roberson (1.0 IP), Andrew Nardi (1.0 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, K), and Alberto Guerrero (1.0 IP, K) combined to throw four innings of relief without allowing an earned run to keep the score close.

After a day off on Monday, the Blue Wahoos will head on the road to Montgomery to play the Biscuits (33-29). LHP Will Stewart (3-5, 4.52 ERA) projects to start the series opener for Pensacola on Tuesday.