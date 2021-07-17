Blue Wahoos Fall 4-0 To Chattanooga

July 17, 2021

In his first start back from the Futures Game, Jake Eder produced another quality start but was not backed by the offensive production he needed as Pensacola was defeated 4-0 by Chattanooga Friday night.

Eder pitched six complete innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits to fall to 3-3 on the season.

The Blue Wahoos did not have a hit until Demetrius Sims’ infield single in the sixth inning. Peyton Burdick and Galli Cribbs Jr. picked up a hit a piece but the Wahoos struggled with runners in scoring position.

Mac Sceroler pitched four hitless innings for the Lookouts and Randy Wynne (W, 2-4) tossed a clean fifth inning to secure the win.

The series continues tomorrow with RHP Zach McCambley (2-5, 4.48) getting the start for the first time in Pensacola.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 