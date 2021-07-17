Blue Wahoos Fall 4-0 To Chattanooga
July 17, 2021
In his first start back from the Futures Game, Jake Eder produced another quality start but was not backed by the offensive production he needed as Pensacola was defeated 4-0 by Chattanooga Friday night.
Eder pitched six complete innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits to fall to 3-3 on the season.
The Blue Wahoos did not have a hit until Demetrius Sims’ infield single in the sixth inning. Peyton Burdick and Galli Cribbs Jr. picked up a hit a piece but the Wahoos struggled with runners in scoring position.
Mac Sceroler pitched four hitless innings for the Lookouts and Randy Wynne (W, 2-4) tossed a clean fifth inning to secure the win.
The series continues tomorrow with RHP Zach McCambley (2-5, 4.48) getting the start for the first time in Pensacola.
