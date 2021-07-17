Blue Wahoos Fall 4-0 To Chattanooga

In his first start back from the Futures Game, Jake Eder produced another quality start but was not backed by the offensive production he needed as Pensacola was defeated 4-0 by Chattanooga Friday night.

Eder pitched six complete innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits to fall to 3-3 on the season.

The Blue Wahoos did not have a hit until Demetrius Sims’ infield single in the sixth inning. Peyton Burdick and Galli Cribbs Jr. picked up a hit a piece but the Wahoos struggled with runners in scoring position.

Mac Sceroler pitched four hitless innings for the Lookouts and Randy Wynne (W, 2-4) tossed a clean fifth inning to secure the win.

The series continues tomorrow with RHP Zach McCambley (2-5, 4.48) getting the start for the first time in Pensacola.