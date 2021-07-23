Biscuits Power Past Blue Wahoos 5-3 Thursday

Despite a late push from the Wahoos, Pensacola couldn’t surmount a four-run deficit and lost to the Biscuits 5-3 on Wednesday night at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

Jake Eder (L, 3-4) tied his career high with four runs allowed in 4.1 innings of work. The left hander breezed through the first couple of innings but ran into trouble in the third.

After a pair of walks in the third, Xavier Edwards grounded a double inside the third-base line for a two-run double to put Montgomery ahead 2-0. After the Biscuits tacked on another run in the fourth, Eder gave up a double to Edwards prior to being lifted from the game in favor of Andrew McInvale. Unfortunately for the Wahoos, McInvale surrended a two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch to Jonathan Aranda, which gave the Biscuits a 5-0 lead.

Pensacola chipped away against the Biscuits in the second half of the contest. Nick Fortes lined an RBI double to left to put Pensacola on the board in the sixth.

In the seventh, after a J.D. Osborne single, Riley Mahan hit his second of two doubles to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Pensacola used a couple of productive RBI outs to bring home both runners and cut the deficit to 5-3.

In the eighth, JJ Bleday led off the inning with a double to deep right; however, the offense came to a stop shortly after as the Wahoos could not bring him home in the frame. Joel Peguero (S, 1) then retired the Wahoos in order in the ninth to close out the game.

The fourth game of the series begins on Friday at 6:35 PM CT. RHP Zach McCambley (0-1, 5.79) will make his third career Double-A start for the Wahoos. He will be opposed by the combination of LHP Kenny Rosenberg and RHP Adrian De Horta.