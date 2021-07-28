Alabama Sheriff Says If You Litter, He Wants You Sentenced To PickUp Trash For 40 Hours

The sheriff of Escambia County, Alabama, says if you are caught littering on a public road in his county, he’ll ask the judge to sentence you to pick up roadside trash.

Sheriff Heath Jackson asked, “How hard is it to use a trash can?”

His comments came Tuesday after eight inmates picked up a full trailer load of trash on county roads in just eight hours (pictured).

“We should be ashamed of ourselves,” Jackson said. “If we catch you throwing trash out of your window, I will be asking the judge to assign you to an inmate crew for 40 hours of community service to see how you like it. We are better than this!”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com