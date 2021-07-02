Elsa Weakens Slightly To A Tropical Storm

July 3, 2021

Elsa weakened slightly to a tropical storm Saturday morning and is continuing on a path toward the Gulf of Mexico.

It will approach Jamaica and Cuba over the weekend.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Elsa became a tropical storm as winds dropped below 74 mph.

Elsa will continue moving rapidly to the west-northwest through Saturday night, after which a gradual turn to a northward movement is expected.

No local impacts are expected through the long holiday weekend. It is still not certain if any local impacts will occur next week given the uncertainty of the long range forecast.

Complete details on  Hurricane Elsa are in the updated graphics on this page.

Comments

3 Responses to “Elsa Weakens Slightly To A Tropical Storm”

  1. Deborah Daugherty on July 2nd, 2021 7:24 pm

    I will be more prepared for whatever comes..Sally taught me a good lesson.

  2. concerned on July 2nd, 2021 3:33 pm

    Pensacola get ready here comes the next cat 3 to 5 hurricane

  3. P’cola on July 2nd, 2021 6:55 am

    Let’s hope it continue on this path. Sally surely took our area by surprise. God bless





