Your Florida Concealed Weapon License May Expire Today As Executive Order Ends

June 26, 2021

Your concealed weapon license in Florida may expire today.

During the pandemic, an emergency order extended the expiration of certain licenses until June 26, 2021. This included concealed carry, along with Class G and Class D security licenses.

“Any license that expired during the order period will no longer be considered valid after June 26, 2021,” said Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. “You can not legally carry a concealed weapon with an expired license.”

Concealed weapon licenses can be renewed at the Escambia County Tax Collector Molino or Warrington location. Book an appointment by clicking or tapping here.

For questions about eligibility or specific questions about individual records, contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA (1-800-435-7352).

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 