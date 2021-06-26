Winning $50K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold At Nine Mile Road Publix

June 26, 2021

Someone is over $50,000 richer this morning after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Nine Mile Road grocery store.

The quick pick ticket sold at the Publix at 2180 West Nine Mile Road, near Pine Forest Road, was one of four winning tickets sold for Friday night’s drawing and is worth $50,988.49. Other winning tickets were sold in Doral, Lakeland and Miami.

The 260 tickets matching four numbers won $126.50 each. Another 9,020 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10 each, and 87,984 ticket holders won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 03-06-13-26-30.

