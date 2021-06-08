UWF Drops Face Mask, Social Distancing Requirements; All Event Restrictions Being Lifted In July

The University of West Florida has implementing changes to its COVID-19 guideline and protocols following CDC guidelines and in coordination with the Florida State University System.

Face Coverings

Face coverings are strongly recommended, but no longer required at UWF locations.

Social Distancing

Social distancing will no longer be enforced at UWF locations.

Daily Pre-screening

The Daily COVID-19 Pre-Screening will only be required for those who have traveled outside of the U.S. and are returning to campus. The daily pre-screening email will discontinue and the survey can be found on my.UWF.edu.

COVID-19 Training

The one-time COVID-19 Training for students and employees is no longer required.

Effective July 6, 2021, all event restrictions will be lifted and full in-person participation in University events, activities and athletic events will resume.

UWF is strongly encouraging students and others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.