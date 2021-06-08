UWF Drops Face Mask, Social Distancing Requirements; All Event Restrictions Being Lifted In July

June 8, 2021

The University of West Florida has implementing changes to its COVID-19 guideline and protocols following CDC guidelines and in coordination with the Florida State University System.

Face Coverings

  • Face coverings are strongly recommended, but no longer required at UWF locations.

Social Distancing

  • Social distancing will no longer be enforced at UWF locations.

Daily Pre-screening

  • The Daily COVID-19 Pre-Screening will only be required for those who have traveled outside of the U.S. and are returning to campus. The daily pre-screening email will discontinue and the survey can be found on my.UWF.edu.

COVID-19 Training

  • The one-time COVID-19 Training for students and employees is no longer required.

Effective July 6, 2021, all event restrictions will be lifted and full in-person participation in University events, activities and athletic events will resume.

UWF is strongly encouraging students and others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 