Tax Collector to Resume Driving Skills Exams At Marcus Pointe Office

June 12, 2021

Driving tests for new drivers are transitioning back to the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office at 6451 North W Street on June 21, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

Since April 2020, the tests have been administered at an outdoor range in downtown Pensacola in order to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 for the public and for staff.

For new drivers, an appointment is not required. The queue for driving tests will be open at the Marcus Pointe location from 8:00 a.m. until3:30 p.m. The virtual queue is available by choosing “Join the Line” at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Once all available openings have been filled, the line will close for the day.

Driving tests resulting from a medical review or multiple crashes will be administered at the Warrington office, located at 4051 Barrancas Avenue, Suite A. Driving exams for medical reviews or multiple crashes will require an appointment. To schedule an appointment for a medical or crash related driving test, email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

