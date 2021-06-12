Repairs To Close Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier For Two Weeks

The Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier will close Monday, June 14 for temporary hurricane damage repairs. The repairs are expected to be completed within a couple of weeks.

“Public Works is working diligently to reopen the fishing pier at Casino Beach as soon as possible,” said Chairman and District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender. “I am really looking forward to seeing anglers return to this recreational amenity on Pensacola Beach.”

After meeting onsite with FEMA representatives about Hurricane Sally damage, the county received approval to move forward with these temporary repairs. Escambia County is also working on receiving approval from DEP for temporary repairs to the walk overs at Park West.