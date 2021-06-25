No Serious Injuries In Oak Grove Crash

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle crash Friday morning in Oak Grove.

Two passenger cars collided at the intersection of North Highway 99 and Highway 164 about 11 a.m. Everyone involved refused transport to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

