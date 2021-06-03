New State Budget Includes $468K For Century Water Well Upgrades

The $101.5 billion budget signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis includes funding for water well upgrades in Century.

The exact amount included in the Florida’s 2021-2022 budget for the Century water well project is $468,453 with no required matching funds.

Century has three water wells — two provide drinking water to the residents of Century and one provides water exclusively to the Century Correctional Institution.

The first well on Blackmon Street and was constructed in 1963 with a pumping capacity of 400 gallons per minute. The adjacent elevated tank has a capacity of 100,000 gallons.

The second well is on Academy street and was constructed in 1983. It has a pumping capacity of 500 gallons per minute and an elevated tank with a half million gallon capacity. The well had been out of service for over a year before being placed back in service in August 2020 only to fail again. As of June 2, it remained out of service.

The third well was constructed at the prison in 1983 and can pump 400 gallons a minute with 200,000 gallon elevated storage tank. The well failed in May 2020, and the water supply to the prison was restored through an interconnect to Central Water Works.

As of earlier this year when Century asked for state help, the town had spent $353,360.47 so far for repairs to the three wells and the interconnect to Central Water Works. The funding in this year’s state budget includes $107,000 for repairs and wellhouse rehabilitations at the Academy Street well, $90,00 for repairs at the Blackmon Street well, and $210,350 for work at the prison well and a permanent generator.

The money was part of local funding requests submitted by Rep. Michelle Salzman and Sen. Doug Broxson.

Pictured: Water flows into the Century Correctional Institution in May 2020 following the failure of a Century water well. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.