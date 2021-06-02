Man Wanted For Violent Felonies Found Hiding Out In Cottage Hill Woods

A man wanted on several violent felony charges was found hiding out in a wooded area in Cottage Hill.

Ronald Howard Pinyan III, 33, was charged with felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, felony battery, misdemeanor battery, simple assault criminal mischief with property damage, obstructing justice by preventing communication with a law enforcement officer, felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, providing a false name to a law enforcement officer, and violation of probation on a previous possession of a controlled substance charge.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Virecent Road where a man was seen walking into the woods with a fishing pole. After being ordered out of the woods, Pinyan, refused to provide his name but was later identified on scene. A small glass jar containing methamphetamine was found in his pocket, and a credit union debit card belonging to another person was found his wallet, according to an ECSO report.

Pinyan was wanted on outstanding warrents from three previous incidents:

In February 2020, Pinyan’s girlfriend of over a year reported he hit her in the face with a bat and choked her until she could not breathe, according to an arrest report. Deputies were unable to locate him at the time.

In June 2020, Pinyan’s girlfriend told deputies she woke up from a nap and “went nuts”, screaming and threatening to kill her before striking her repeatedly.. He said he would take her behind a building, bash her head in and slit her threat, the report states. According to the victim’s statements to deputies, Pinyan said, he had nothing to lose and “told her til death do them part”.

By August 2020, Pinyan was living with a friend in a trailer park off Nine Mile Road. The two got into an argument, and Pinyan was asked to leave. Pinyan threatened violence against the victim, grabbing his phone and breaking it, preventing him from calling law enforcement, the report continues. Pinyan then struck the victim repeatedly over his face, back and neck.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning without bond.