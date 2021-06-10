Man Drowns At Pensacola Beach Thursday Afternoon

An adult male drowned at Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was pulled from the water by lifeguards around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Ft. Pickens Road, near the White Sands Condominiums about a mile west of the fishing pier. Officials said he was pronounced deceased.

His name has not been released.

Yellow flags were flying at Pensacola Beach at the time of the incident. Under a yellow flag, swimmers can expect moderate surf or currents and can enter the water using extra caution.