Major Washout Alongside Greenland Road At Pine Barren Creek

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Claudette washed away the shoulders of Greenland Road at Pine Barren Creek Saturday.

The 32-foot steel and concrete culvert constructed in 1955 is about one-third of mile east of Highway 97 in Davisville. The roadside on the downstream side of Greenland Road was washed away both east and west of the creek.

After a reader reached out to NorthEscambia.com about he washout, we alerted Escambia County to the situation. There was no word long repairs will take.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.