Major Washout Alongside Greenland Road At Pine Barren Creek
June 20, 2021
Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Claudette washed away the shoulders of Greenland Road at Pine Barren Creek Saturday.
The 32-foot steel and concrete culvert constructed in 1955 is about one-third of mile east of Highway 97 in Davisville. The roadside on the downstream side of Greenland Road was washed away both east and west of the creek.
After a reader reached out to NorthEscambia.com about he washout, we alerted Escambia County to the situation. There was no word long repairs will take.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments