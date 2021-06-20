Major Washout Alongside Greenland Road At Pine Barren Creek

June 20, 2021

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Claudette washed away the shoulders of Greenland Road at Pine Barren Creek Saturday.

The 32-foot steel and concrete culvert constructed in 1955 is about one-third of mile east of Highway 97 in Davisville.  The roadside on the downstream side of Greenland Road was washed away both east and west of the creek.

After a reader reached out to NorthEscambia.com about he washout, we alerted Escambia County to the situation. There was no word long repairs will take.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 