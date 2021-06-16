Jaidan August Peters

Jaidan August Peters, 4-years old, of Walnut Hill, FL passed away on June 5, 2021, in Pensacola, FL. He was born on May 10, 2017 in Pensacola, FL to Levi and Samantha Macks Peters.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Brenda Lynn Hubbard Peters and his uncle, Chris Henderson.

He is survived by his parents, Levi and Samantha Peters of Walnut Hill, FL; his grandfather, Erich Peters of Canoe, AL; his grandmother, Nancy Peters of Pace, FL; his grandparents, Sam and Cheryl Macks of Century, FL; his siblings, Levi Jordan Peters, Brylee Ann Peters and Samuel Colton Peters; his aunts and uncles, Austin (Trisha) Macks, Skyler (Elizabeth) Macks, Ericka (Victor) Peters- Quesada, Isaiah Peters, and Caleb Peters, along with many loving family and friends.

Jaidan is dearly loved by his parents, siblings, and all his family and friends. Jaidan made friends effortlessly and was a joy to be around; he always had a smile on his face. Jaidan enjoyed drawing, singing, and listening to music about Jesus. He loved the color purple and going to imaginary school. Jaidan didn’t like to eat a lot, but loved “kid coffee” and toast. He would often help make his own toast with lots of extra butter. Jaidan’s ZeeZee (Grandmother) often had a special drawer with bubble gum just for him. Jaidan enjoyed taking the wagon to feed the pigs and cows whom he named One, Two, and Three. He loved the everyday trips with his Daddy to pick his siblings up from school and always greeted them with his precious smile and a sweet hello. Jaidan’s nickname was “little monkey” because he was always found on his mom’s hip or by her side.

Funeral service was held Friday, June 11, 2021 at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Interment followed at Walnut Hill Memorial Gardens in Walnut Hill, FL.

Active pallbearers were Austin Macks, Skyler Macks, Caleb Peters and Isaiah Peters.

Honorary pallbearers were Keith McCann, Robby McCann and Larry McCann.