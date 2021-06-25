Investigators, Family Members Seek Answers After Man Found Critically Injured In Century Bar Parking Lot

Family members say a 60-year old Century man remains in a coma following an incident in the parking lot of a Century bar last Saturday night, and they are hoping someone will come forward with information.

A close family member believes someone beat Greg Hunter outside the bar, but the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not made a final determination exactly what happened.

ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard told NorthEscambia.com Thursday afternoon that investigators have not reached a final determination if the victim was beaten, struck by a vehicle or exactly what happened.

Witnesses told deputies Saturday night that Hunter was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. The witness went inside the bar, and when they went back outside, they Hunter injured and bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.