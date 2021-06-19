I-10 Closed Across Escambia Bay Due To High Winds

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the I-10 bridge in both directions due to high winds from Tropical Storm Claudette.

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted from Scenic Highway to Highway 90 to Avalon Boulevard, and westbound traffic is being routed in the opposite direction.

We will let you know when the winds subside and the bridge is reopened.

Pictured: The I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. NorthEscambia.com image.